'Pakistan’s ISI trying to step up disinformation campaign to create unrest in India': Intel Report

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies in their report to the government has warned that Pakistan’s external spy agency ISI continued with the efforts to expand its espionage network in India and suggested that the country’s forces should be cautioned to be on alert in view of this.

In the report, sources said, the agencies noted that even though many such spying attempts were foiled in the recent past, operatives backed by Pakistan’s ISI "are still active in the country to expand their network and more to this, the agents of the ISI are also indulging in running a massive disinformation campaign against India".

According to the sources, the ISI has further been planning to rope in people as well as some organisations to carry out protests in the country while questioning the policies of the government. "This, the enemy country has planned as part of its larger game plan to create disturbances in India and bleed it with terror incidents as home grown as possible, so that Pakistan would have the deniability factor," an intelligence source said.

Running a false narrative, instigating protests and creating deeper espionage networks are part of a larger plan, and this also includes setting up homegrown terror modules, like the one that was busted in Faridabad, the sources said.

According to the intelligence input, the sources said, Pakistan has no immediate plan to push terrorists from across the borders, as post 'Operation Sindoor', most of their terror facilities are down for the moment, and they are finding it difficult to further execute infiltration.