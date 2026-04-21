Upcoming OTT documentary series 'Lawrence of Punjab' stirs up political controversy

CHANDIGARH: The upcoming OTT documentary series 'Lawrence of Punjab', which traces the evolution of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal activities through the lens of culture, systems and visibility, has stirred up a political controversy in Punjab.

All the political parties across party lines demanded the series to be banned in the 'public interest'.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took strong exception to the television series. He said it would promote and glorify the gangster culture, amounting to an insult to Punjab.

"Punjabi and Punjabiyat that the holy land of Gurus, Rishis and Pirs will now be identified with a dreaded gangster," he said.

He pointed out that Bishnoi and his gang of criminals have been responsible for killing famous singer Sidhu Moosewala and hundreds of other innocent people.

Warring said the proposed TV series will mislead the youngsters, as it will glorify someone who deserves to be condemned. Demanding a complete ban on the screening of the TV series, he questioned the idea of the makers of the series to promote the culture of crime and violence.

“This is not a work of art and entertainment, but a criminal act to instigate and abet youngsters towards the world of crime”, he warned.

Warring also questioned the silence of the state and the central government over such a blatant insult to Punjab.

He said, "Lawrence Bishnoi has nothing to do with Punjab as he basically belonged to Rajasthan and is now in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat."

Warring further said that he will also be filing a Public Interest Litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the screening of the television series, as it has the potential of leading to ill and dangerous influence on youngsters.

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, spokesman of the Punjab BJP, also demanded that the documentary be banned and not be released on OTT platforms as it would glorify gangsters.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "If the party is so concerned that this documentary should not be released, then all the Congress MPs from the State should write to the CBFC demanding its ban, and mere lip service will not do.’’