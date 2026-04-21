Workers’ protest over wages in Haldwani turns tense; police use mild force after scuffle

Tension prevailed in Motahaldu area of Haldwani in Nainital district on Monday as hundreds of workers of a private industrial unit went on strike over wage and workplace concerns, leading to a confrontation with the police.

A heavy police presence was deployed as employees staged a sit-in at the factory gates. Officials said arguments broke out between police personnel and youth leaders supporting the protest, which soon escalated into a scuffle.

Police resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control after tensions flared, witnesses said.

The protest comes close on the heels of violent demonstrations by factory workers in Noida on April 13, which saw arson and vandalism during demands for a wage hike, disrupting traffic at the Delhi-Noida border.

In Motahaldu, nearly 500 workers, including women, demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs 20,000 and an eight-hour work shift. They alleged that management compels them to work beyond scheduled hours without adequate compensation and accused it of economic exploitation and arbitrary practices.

Women employees alleged “inhumane treatment”, citing restrictions on access to drinking water and washroom breaks, along with the use of abusive language by officials.

The protesters also sought the reinstatement of terminated colleagues, alleging dismissals without clear reasons, which they said has created job insecurity.

Concerns were also raised about the company’s transport system, with workers alleging poor maintenance of buses and inappropriate behaviour by drivers, posing risks to their safety.

Local MLA Mohan Singh Bisht visited the site and attempted to mediate between the workers and the management in the presence of administrative officials.

"We have requested the company management to consider the protesting workers' demands. I will also take up the issue with the chief minister," Bisht told PTI.

Haldichaur outpost in-charge Shankar Singh Nayal said the situation was under control and police were maintaining vigil to ensure law and order.