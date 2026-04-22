EC's notice to Mallikarjun Kharge assault on constitution, says Congress

The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the Election Commission is functioning as an attached office of the Union home ministry, and its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution.

The statement comes amid the Election Commission's "stern notice" to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his "terrorist" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, made the remark after the poll body on Wednesday took "serious note" of Kharge calling Prime Minister Modi a "terrorist" and issued him a "stern notice", asking him to explain his stand within 24 hours.

"That the Election Commission dances to the tune of the PM and HM has been obvious for some time. After masterminding 'vote chori' in very many lakhs - especially in West Bengal - today it has given fresh evidence of its functioning as an attached office of the home ministry," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The EC is a Constitutional body. But its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution and a disgrace for which this CEC (chief election commissioner) bears the heaviest responsibility," the Congress leader said.

The EC notice came a day before polling in Tamil Nadu, and the first phase of elections in West Bengal.