Day after BJP complaint, ECI issues notice to Kharge over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi

The Election Commission of India has issued a show cause notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

The poll body has taken "serious note" of Kharge's "terrorist" remark on PM Modi, and issued him with a "stern notice," the officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha has been asked to explain his stance within 24 hours.

The ECI's action came a day after the BJP submitted a memorandum to the poll body, urging it to take action against the Congress president. The BJP had also demanded "suitable penal and regulatory proceedings" against Kharge for his remarks under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and that "appropriate campaign restrictions" be imposed on him.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, Kharge referred to PM Modi as a "terrorist" while slamming the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Questioning how the AIADMK -- a party rooted in the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar and C N Annadurai -- could justify partnering with Modi, Kharge said, "How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist...He doesn't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice..."

However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief said he meant the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this, he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," Kharge said.

The BJP has criticised the remark, calling it a "deliberate conspiracy" by the Congress and demanded an apology from Kharge.

The ECI action has come hours ahead of polling in Tamil Nadu and parts of West Bengal.