JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav meets Prashant Kishor, discusses shifting political equations in Bihar

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest son and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav called on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, triggering speculations over a new political realignment in Bihar.
Both the leaders are said to have discussed various ongoing political issues in the State. A video of a meeting between Tej Pratap and Prashant Kishor in Patna later went viral on social media.
Tej Pratap also shared a video of the meeting on his X handle.
“It was quite a significant day from a political perspective. I met Prashant Kishor. We engaged in an in-depth discussion on public interest and future politics. We talked extensively about the expectations of the people and the changing political equations,” he said.
“This meeting was not merely a formality but involved deliberations on several issues that could shape the direction of politics in the time to come. I view this dialogue as a significant experience in my political life, when my resolve to move forward with a positive mindset and the spirit of public service has grown stronger,” he remarked.
Tej Pratap was expelled from RJD last year over his alleged relationship with a woman. The disciplinary action was initiated by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Followingly, Tej Pratap floated a party and fielded its candidates in the 2025 Assembly elections.
But JJS failed to win a single seat. Tej Pratap witnessed defeat in the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan led the Lok Janshakti Party (RV)’s candidate Sanjay Kumar, who emerged victorious with a margin of around 44,000 votes from the Mahua seat.
On the other hand, former poll strategist Jan Suraaj’s party had contested 238 out of the 243 seats, yet failed to open its account. Kishor, however, blamed the NDA’s promise to dole out Rs. 10,000 each to over 1.5 crore women entrepreneurs for JJS’s dismal performance in the election.
He alleged that the NDA government returned to power through the 'backdoor'.