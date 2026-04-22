JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav meets Prashant Kishor, discusses shifting political equations in Bihar

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest son and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav called on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, triggering speculations over a new political realignment in Bihar.

Both the leaders are said to have discussed various ongoing political issues in the State. A video of a meeting between Tej Pratap and Prashant Kishor in Patna later went viral on social media.

Tej Pratap also shared a video of the meeting on his X handle.

“It was quite a significant day from a political perspective. I met Prashant Kishor. We engaged in an in-depth discussion on public interest and future politics. We talked extensively about the expectations of the people and the changing political equations,” he said.

“This meeting was not merely a formality but involved deliberations on several issues that could shape the direction of politics in the time to come. I view this dialogue as a significant experience in my political life, when my resolve to move forward with a positive mindset and the spirit of public service has grown stronger,” he remarked.