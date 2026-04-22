Lodhi community men assault physically challenged Dalit groom during pre-wedding procession in MP

BHOPAL: A 23-year-old physically challenged scheduled caste (SC) groom, Golu Ahirwar, was brutally assaulted and pulled down from a horse allegedly by members of the OBC Lodhi community in Damoh district of MP’s Bundelkhand region during his pre-wedding procession.

The incident happened in Bijori Pathak village under Hatta police station area on Tuesday evening, when the Rachwai (a customary pre-wedding ritual) of the groom was underway.

As the pre-wedding procession of the Dalit groom passed through the village, powerful Lodhi community men overtook the procession and parked their vehicle to block the passage.

Four Lodhi community men, identified as Vishwanath Lodhi, Bicchu, Chinnu and Paltu Lodhi, pulled the groom from the horse and started assaulting him with sticks.