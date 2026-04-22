Lodhi community men assault physically challenged Dalit groom during pre-wedding procession in MP

BHOPAL: A 23-year-old physically challenged scheduled caste (SC) groom, Golu Ahirwar, was brutally assaulted and pulled down from a horse allegedly by members of the OBC Lodhi community in Damoh district of MP’s Bundelkhand region during his pre-wedding procession.
The incident happened in Bijori Pathak village under Hatta police station area on Tuesday evening, when the Rachwai (a customary pre-wedding ritual) of the groom was underway.
As the pre-wedding procession of the Dalit groom passed through the village, powerful Lodhi community men overtook the procession and parked their vehicle to block the passage.
Four Lodhi community men, identified as Vishwanath Lodhi, Bicchu, Chinnu and Paltu Lodhi, pulled the groom from the horse and started assaulting him with sticks.
The video of the alleged incident was recorded by the Dalit family.
The groom’s mother, Vidya Ahirwar, alleged that the attackers showed no mercy, despite her son being physically challenged.
“They beat him mercilessly. They didn’t even spare my daughter, Manisha. They assaulted her when she tried to resist the attack on her brother.”
After the incident, the Dalit family rushed to the Hatta police station and reported the entire matter.
While confirming the incident, Hatta police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar said, a case has been registered under IPC Sections 126(2), 296(b), 115(2), 351(2), 3(5) and relevant Sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and investigations are underway.
The police force has been deployed in the village to prevent further escalation and ensure that the wedding rituals proceed without disruption.
As per reports, after undergoing a medical examination, the groom and his family left for Budhi Semra village in the adjoining Chhatarpur district to complete the wedding rituals.