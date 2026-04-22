MoRTH deploys Truck Mounted Attenuators to ensure construction workers' safety along NHs

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has deployed Truck Mounted Attenuators (TMAs) as a part of its highway safety measures, specifically for the protection of workers and motorists in construction zones.

The safety equipment attached to a vehicle is a specialised mobile safety barrier, which is often equipped with high-intensity warning lights that cushion the impacts of the collision to prevent accidents in work zones.

How does TMA work?

TMAs play a critical role in protecting both workers and road users. In the event of a collision, these systems absorb and dissipate kinetic energy, reducing the force of impact.

The deployed TMAs are equipped with high-intensity wig-wag warning lights, designed to flash in alternating patterns that form directional arrows. These signals provide clear and timely warnings to approaching drivers.

So far, 33 TMAs have been deployed on nine highway projects. Additionally, 15 towable TMAs have also been put in service.