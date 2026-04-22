Seizures in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal cross Rs 1,000 crore ahead of polls, says ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said seizures in poll bound Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have crossed ₹1,000 crore since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), indicating an intensified crackdown on inducements ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and bye elections.

Officials said the total value of seizures in the two states stood at ₹1,072.13 crore between February 26, when the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated, and April 22. Of the total amount, Tamil Nadu accounted for ₹599.24 crore, while West Bengal recorded seizures worth ₹472.89 crore.

Providing a category wise break up, the ECI said ₹127.67 crore in cash has been seized across both states. Authorities have also confiscated over 40 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹106.3 crore.

In addition, drugs worth ₹184.83 crore, precious metals valued at ₹215.19 crore, and freebies and other inducements amounting to ₹437.97 crore have been recovered during the period.

“The Commission has directed all enforcement agencies to ensure strict vigilance so that elections remain free from inducements and undue influence,” a senior poll panel official said, reiterating the ECI’s commitment to conducting “violence free, intimidation free and inducement free elections.”