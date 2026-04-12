Over 3.6 crore voters eligible in first phase of West Bengal polls on April 23: Election Commission

More than 3.6 crore electors across 16 districts are eligible to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, according to data released by the Election Commission.

The electoral rolls for this phase include 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 third gender voters.

Among districts, Murshidabad has the highest number of electors at 50.26 lakh, followed by Purba Medinipur (41.60 lakh) and Paschim Medinipur (37.70 lakh). Kalimpong has the lowest electorate at 2.01 lakh.

Polling in the first phase will cover 152 Assembly constituencies, while the remaining 142 seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

In north Bengal, Cooch Behar has 22.63 lakh electors, Jalpaiguri 17.19 lakh and Alipurduar 11.64 lakh, while Darjeeling accounts for 11.10 lakh voters.

Uttar Dinajpur has 19.68 lakh voters and Dakshin Dinajpur 11.59 lakh, while Malda has 27.91 lakh electors.

In the western region, Bankura accounts for 29.19 lakh voters, Purulia 22.52 lakh and Jhargram 9.10 lakh. Paschim Bardhaman has 19.65 lakh electors, while Birbhum has 26.91 lakh.

An EC official said the electoral rolls have been "updated after due revision and verification to ensure maximum accuracy and inclusiveness".

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that eligible voters can participate in the democratic process without inconvenience," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)