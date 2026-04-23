Smacks of ulterior motives: Congress says in its reply to EC on notice to Kharge

NEW DELHI: In a response to the Election Commission’s notice for violating the Model Code of Conduct for the use of derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Congress on Thursday said that it smacks of ulterior motives and an attempt is being made to deliberately overlook the clear and unequivocal explanation about the context in which the words were uttered so as to find some way to take action against the Congress president.

In a summary notice addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and his companion ECs, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Kharge’s comments are not violative of MCC or any other laws. “This clarification was already available in the public domain and by relying only on a quote taken out of context by the complainant and not looking at the entire comment, there does not seem to be any application of mind by the officials before hastily issuing this notice,” he wrote..

In the reply, he also reproduced the clarification of Kharge which says, “I never said he is a terrorist... What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands. Therefore I said, in that context, he is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist”.

Expressing surprise at the short amount of time given to the Congress President to reply to the charges levelled against him in the notice in 24 hours, Ramesh sought time to file a detailed response within one week and also for a senior delegation of Congress leaders to present the same.

“In the meantime, we file the following summary reply,” he said.