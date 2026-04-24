SC orders UP DGP to set up SIT in Ghaziabad minor rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad last month.

Taking note of the victim family’s dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant ordered that the SIT be formed “preferably on Friday or by 11 am on Saturday.” The bench also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.

The court specified that the SIT must be headed by an officer of the rank of commissioner or inspector general and should include women police officers.

It further directed the team to examine all grievances raised by the victim’s parents, along with the alleged role of two private hospitals accused of denying treatment to the injured child.

The SIT has been asked to submit a supplementary report before the trial court within two weeks. Meanwhile, the apex court directed the trial court to keep the ongoing proceedings in abeyance until then.

The order came during the hearing of a petition filed by the victim’s father, who sought a court-monitored investigation either by an SIT or the Central Bureau of Investigation.