SC orders UP DGP to set up SIT in Ghaziabad minor rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad last month.
Taking note of the victim family’s dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant ordered that the SIT be formed “preferably on Friday or by 11 am on Saturday.” The bench also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.
The court specified that the SIT must be headed by an officer of the rank of commissioner or inspector general and should include women police officers.
It further directed the team to examine all grievances raised by the victim’s parents, along with the alleged role of two private hospitals accused of denying treatment to the injured child.
The SIT has been asked to submit a supplementary report before the trial court within two weeks. Meanwhile, the apex court directed the trial court to keep the ongoing proceedings in abeyance until then.
The order came during the hearing of a petition filed by the victim’s father, who sought a court-monitored investigation either by an SIT or the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Appearing for the police, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that a chargesheet had already been filed and that the trial had commenced.
Earlier, on April 13, the court had flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad Police in registering an FIR and conducting the probe.
On March 16, a neighbour allegedly lured the child on the pretext of buying chocolates. When she failed to return, her father began searching and found her unconscious and bleeding.
The court had also, on April 10, sharply slammed the police for an “insensitive approach” in handling the case.
It expressed concern over reports that two private hospitals in Ghaziabad refused to admit the injured child, who was later declared dead at a government hospital.
(With inputs from PTI)