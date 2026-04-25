CM Mann seeks time from President Murmu as Punjab Rajya Sabha MPs quit AAP, join BJP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has requested a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu, as seven Rajya Sabha MPs have quit Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP.

The Chief Minister will be presenting his party's stand regarding the "recall" of Rajya Sabha members. Notably, six out of seven RS MPs who have defected are from Punjab.

On Friday, AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak announced that they were quitting the party and joining the BJP along with five other MPs. Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal, and Vikramjit Sahney were the other AAP MPs they named.

Chadha alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals, which is why he was joining the BJP.

He said the seven had merged with the BJP as a faction. In the immediate wake of the exodus, Mann accused the BJP of trying to break the Aam Aadmi Party and the leaders of betraying the people of Punjab.