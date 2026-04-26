AAP activists detained in Mumbai protest against Raghav Chadha

Mumbai police on Sunday detained several activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who staged a protest in the Khar area against Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, following his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Preeti Sharma Menon, president of the party’s Mumbai unit, police action disrupted what she described as a peaceful demonstration. She alleged that local leader Ruben Mascharanhas was among those detained.

A Khar police official confirmed that Mascharanhas and a few others had been taken to the police station, but did not provide further details.

"@mumbaipolice has no other work but to guard Raghav Chaddha's Mumbai residence. @aapmumbai volunteers were prevented from protesting peacefully against the GADDAR. Ruben has been detained at the Khar Police Station. But BJP is allowed to block roads at their whim," Menon said.