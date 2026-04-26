Char Dham yatra witnesses massive footfall, over 2.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers

DEHRADUN: The Char Dham Yatra, which commenced on April 19, has witnessed a spectacular start this year, with an overwhelming surge of devotees flocking to Uttarakhand’s sacred Himalayan shrines.

While all four temples have seen significant turnout, the holy shrine of Kedarnath has emerged as the primary draw, attracting over 1.3 lakh pilgrims in just the opening days.

According to official data from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), the total number of pilgrims who have offered prayers across the four shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—crossed the 2.5 lakh mark by Sunday morning.

Additionally, over 2.3 million devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage. Hemant Dwivedi, President of the BKTC, confirmed the rising figures, stating, "By 9.00 am on Sunday, the number of pilgrims who have visited the four shrines surpassed 250,000."

A breakdown of the footfall showed 1,30,635 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, 41,085 at Badrinath, 39,645 at Yamunotri, and 39,205 at Gangotri.

Amid the high volume of visitors, temple officials have moved to address concerns circulating on social media regarding mismanagement. Rajkumar Tiwari, President of the Kedarnath Temple Committee, emphasised that smooth operations are currently underway.