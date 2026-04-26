Former CM Harish Rawat predicts Congress win in Uttarakhand election, slams BJP over women’s reservation

DEHRADUN: Exuding confidence ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat claimed that the party cadre is energized and fully prepared to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
During a strategic visit to Nainital, Rawat stated that palpable anti-incumbency sentiment across Uttarakhand points toward a decisive victory for the Congress party.
Addressing workers during a closed-door meeting to map out the party's electoral strategy, Rawat dismissed concerns over reported internal friction within the Congress. Drawing parallels to the 2002 and 2012 elections, he noted that while factionalism has historically been a topic of speculation, the party has consistently overcome it to earn the electorate's mandate.
"Some members of the family may be disgruntled, but dialogue is the solution. Conversations should happen face-to-face rather than on social media," Rawat stated, reaffirming his commitment to bridging internal divides through direct engagement.
The veteran leader launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has relied on "lies and theatrics" to secure power since 2017. He accused the saffron party of fostering communal division and claimed that the Congress's setback in the 2022 polls was primarily due to the BJP’s campaign of misinformation. "I urge the people to remain vigilant against the BJP's web of deceit in the upcoming polls," he warned.
Rawat also targeted the central government regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill. He argued that the BJP has created unnecessary ambiguity by linking the reservation to the delimitation process. Contending that such a critical national issue requires broad consensus, he urged the Centre to respect the feedback and suggestions from individual states.
The former CM also challenged the BJP’s sincerity regarding women's empowerment. "If the BJP is truly committed to women, why wait? They should immediately reserve one-third of the 543 Lok Sabha seats," he said.
Rawat criticized the 2023 legislation for delaying women’s 33 per cent reservation until 2033, calling it an injustice. He urged the government to pilot the policy in the 2027 Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab elections, while accusing the ruling party of prioritizing political rallies over meaningful reform.