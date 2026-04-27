'Mask is off': Congress alleges cash-for-Rajya Sabha seats by Aam Aadmi Party

Senior congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday slammed the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that it has been functioning as a “B-team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that its “mask” has now come off following the defection of seven of its Rajya Sabha members.

Addressing a press conference, Maken claimed that AAP had been nominating wealthy individuals to the Rajya Sabha in exchange for money, and said the party should be renamed “Arabpati Aadmiyon ki Party (party of billionaires)”.

He alleged that the average net worth of the seven MPs who joined the BJP was over Rs 818 crore.

“The net worth of each MP of those seven who have left AAP for BJP comes to Rs 818,50,35,420,” he said.

“In reality, this is the party of billionaires. They should change their name from Aam Aadmi Party to 'Arabpati Aadmiyon ki Party' (party of billionaires)'.”

Maken further alleged that AAP had acted as a proxy for the BJP to counter the Indian National Congress in States such as Punjab and Gujarat.

“The mask has completely come off the face of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” he said. “The Aam Aadmi Party is the B team of the BJP. The leaders of AAP are traitors to the country.”