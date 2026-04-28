India urges early restoration of safe passage through Strait of Hormuz at UNSC amid west Asia crisis

The remarks come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, which have severely affected shipping through the Strait, a key oil transit route connecting the Persian Gulf with global markets. India, one of the top three suppliers of seafarers globally, contributes about 13% of the world’s maritime workforce.

Ambassador Yojna Patel stressed that safeguarding seafarers, ensuring uninterrupted shipping, and maintaining energy and humanitarian supply chains must remain priorities. “India aims to maintain secure waterways for the long-term global peace and inclusive growth,” she said.

Highlighting immediate concerns, India called for steps to ensure safe navigation, continuity of supply chains, improved maritime situational awareness, and better communication mechanisms for seafarers. It also pointed to measures such as a 24/7 helpline established by the Directorate General of Shipping, which has handled thousands of calls and emails from seafarers worldwide.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his address, described the situation as a test of the international order. He noted that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have significantly impacted global energy security, trade, and food supplies.

“Let ships pass. No tolls. No discrimination. Let trade resume. Let the global economy breathe,” Guterres said, urging all parties involved to ensure the reopening of the corridor.

He also highlighted the plight of seafarers, noting that tens of thousands remain stranded at sea amid mounting risks. “These men and women are not parties to any conflict. They are civilian workers keeping the world supplied. Their safety, their well-being, and their rights must be protected – at all times, and in all waters,” he said.

Drawing parallels with the Black Sea Initiative during the Ukraine conflict, Guterres suggested that coordinated international efforts could help restore safe passage in the Strait.

According to the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), activity in the Strait has nearly come to a standstill, with ship transits plunging sharply in recent weeks.

The disruption is already affecting global oil and gas supplies and has begun to ripple across transport and logistics systems worldwide.

Reaffirming its position, India emphasised its commitment to a free, open, and rules-based maritime order in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), warning that threats to key maritime routes have far-reaching implications for international peace and security.

(With inputs from PTI)