Shipping authority says three Indian seafarers killed in West Asia; issues advisory for maritime operators

NEW DELHI: At least three Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged vessels were killed and one was injured in the West Asia region, the Directorate General of Shipping said on Tuesday as it issued an advisory for maritime operators to assess voyage-specific risks, amid escalated military actions involving the US, Israel and Iran that threaten disruptions of major trade routes.

"There have been four reported incidents involving Indian seafarers in the region, resulting in three casualties and one injured seafarer, all of whom were serving on board foreign-flagged vessels," the Directorate General of Shipping said.

On Tuesday, American and Israeli airstrikes continued to pound Iran since killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday.

Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world's production of oil and natural gas.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US has "the capability to go far longer" than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for its military operations against Iran.

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Shipping said it is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas.

It said the threats of the recent geopolitical developments included missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns.