Congress slams Centre’s silence on Ladakh statehood, Sixth Schedule demand

The Congress on Thursday questioned the Centre’s silence on key demands from Ladakh, including statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Union Territory.

Addressing reporters, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh slammed the timing of Amit Shah's visit and the government’s inaction on longstanding local concerns.

"Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day tour to Ladakh. For the first time after 2019, the home minister is on a tour to Ladakh. It has been seven years since he went there. In the intervening period, there were mass protests, cases filed against 83 people, four Ladakhis shot dead and one Ladakhi civil society activist, Sonam Wangchuk, was arrested under NSA for six months," Ramesh said.

He noted that Ladakh, which was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019, is currently governed under the Lieutenant Governor, and reiterated the region’s demand for greater political autonomy.

"You created a Union Territory but it effectively means Lieutenant Governor's rule. Their (Ladakhis') two demands are statehood with legislature and protection under the Sixth Schedule," he said.

Ramesh added that the Sixth Schedule would grant local councils greater control over land and natural resources. He also flagged the lack of clarity on demands for a Ladakh Public Service Commission.