Manipur CM Khemchand urges Haj pilgrims to seek blessings of Almighty for lasting peace in state

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has called for divine intervention to restore peace in the conflict-hit state, urging Haj pilgrims departing from Imphal to pray for stability.

Extending wishes to pilgrims who left Imphal for Kolkata for their onward journey to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Singh appealed to them to seek the blessings of the Almighty for lasting peace in Manipur.

“During this difficult time, where unwanted incidents have occurred in Manipur, the pilgrims should offer prayers to the Almighty and seek His blessings in our collective endeavour to establish a peaceful Manipur,” the Chief Minister said while seeing off the pilgrims at the Imphal International airport on Thursday.

Altogether 379 people, mostly from the Pangal (Manipuri Muslim) community, have been selected for the Haj pilgrimage under the Manipur State Haj Committee this year. The first batch of 172 pilgrims left for Kolkata on Wednesday and the remaining 207 pilgrims departed on Thursday.

Several legislators attended the see-off programme which was organised by the state's Directorate of Minority Affairs. After he was appointed the Chief Minister on February 4 this year, Singh visited different parts of the state and met the leaders of various communities to restore peace but the violence has continued, although intermittently.