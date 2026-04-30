Poll of Polls: DMK may hold Tamil Nadu, Opposition surge seen in Kerala, Bengal

NEW DELHI: With polling ending for the high stakes elections in four states and a Union Territory, several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a convincing victory for the BJP in Assam and an edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while projecting a second innings for the DMK in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.
Pollsters also forecast the AINRC-led NDA government continuing in power in Puducherry. However, exit polls outcomes could be misleading.
In the most keenly watched contest in West Bengal, at least five exit polls predicted a BJP win with 146-175 seats, while two pollsters—People’s Pulse and Janmat polls—gave a stunning win for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Matrize said that BJP is likely to get 146-161 seats and the TMC was projected to get 125-140 seats.
In Tamil Nadu, several exit polls forecast a big win for the DMK with the People’s Pulse giving 125-145 to the DMK-led alliance, 65-80 to AIADMK-BJP and 18-24 to actor Vijay’s TVK, which is making its poll debut.
However, two exit polls caught everyone by surprise as they predicted a hung House. Axis My India forecast 92-110 for the ruling DMK-led alliance, 22-23 for AIADMK+ and 98-120 for TVK. Another pollster Kamakhya Analytics forecast 78-95 seats for DMK+, 68-84 for AIADMK+ and 67-81 for the TVK.
In Kerala, where Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF was looking for a third term, most pollsters predicted a comeback of the Congress-led UDF. According to Axis My India, the UDF would get 78-90 seats, while LDF may get 49-62 and NDA 0-3. Kerala has a total of 140 seats with the majority mark at 71.
In Assam, Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP, forecasting 88-100 seats for BJP+ and 24-36 for Congress+. People’s Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats in Assam while Congress+ would secure 22-26 seats. As for Puducherry, Axis My India predicted 16-20 for NDA and 6-8 for DMK-Congress.