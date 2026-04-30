Poll of Polls: DMK may hold Tamil Nadu, Opposition surge seen in Kerala, Bengal

NEW DELHI: With polling ending for the high stakes elections in four states and a Union Territory, several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a convincing victory for the BJP in Assam and an edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while projecting a second innings for the DMK in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

Pollsters also forecast the AINRC-led NDA government continuing in power in Puducherry. However, exit polls outcomes could be misleading.

In the most keenly watched contest in West Bengal, at least five exit polls predicted a BJP win with 146-175 seats, while two pollsters—People’s Pulse and Janmat polls—gave a stunning win for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Matrize said that BJP is likely to get 146-161 seats and the TMC was projected to get 125-140 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, several exit polls forecast a big win for the DMK with the People’s Pulse giving 125-145 to the DMK-led alliance, 65-80 to AIADMK-BJP and 18-24 to actor Vijay’s TVK, which is making its poll debut.