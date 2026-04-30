SC pulls up Centre over delay in airfare regulation plea; seeks affidavit within a week

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre for failing to file its affidavit on a plea seeking regulation of “unpredictable fluctuations” in airfares and ancillary charges by private airlines.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the government to file an application along with an affidavit explaining the delay and the reasons for seeking more time.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, which calls for a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection in the civil aviation sector.

At the outset of the hearing, counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the Centre had not yet filed its response. In reply, the government’s counsel cited the evolving situation in the Middle East.

"What is this? What prevents you from filing an affidavit," the bench asked.

The Centre's counsel said they were contemplating framing rules.

"You file an affidavit and place everything on record. Why can't you file an affidavit? What is this stand of the Union? Three times we have granted you time," the bench said.

The Centre's counsel requested that three weeks time be granted to file the affidavit.

The bench refused to grant three weeks time and said the affidavit be filed next week.

"You file your affidavit and say whatever you want to say. Your affidavit must come by next Friday (May 8)," the bench said.