Bengal CM Mamata moves SC against ECI over electoral roll revision

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal.

The move comes ahead of a 15-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by Mamata meeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Monday to protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The legal move has further escalated the standoff between the ECI and the TMC government over the SIR exercise, at a time when the poll body is expected to announce the dates for the Assembly elections by the end of February.

On Saturday, Mamata wrote her sixth letter to the CEC raising her objections against the methodology and approach adopted during the exercise in the state.

She further alleged that the SIR drive has already claimed 140 lives, including common citizens and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), due to panic and anxiety over the possible deletion of names from the electoral rolls, as well as the heavy workload faced by BLOs.

Sources said the petition filed by Mamata is likely to be heard by the apex court this week.

A related case on the SIR in the state is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday. The petition was filed by some TMC MPs.

“I am again constrained to write to you regarding the methodology and approach, beyond the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Rules framed thereunder, being followed in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal,” Mamata had written in her earlier letter.