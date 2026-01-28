Bengal CM Mamata to lead 15-member TMC delegation to meet ECI over SIR on February 2

KOLKATA: A 15-member delegation, led by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, will meet with the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Monday.

The delegation is meeting with the ECI to raise their objection against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with other senior leaders, including some MPs and a few voters listed as ‘dead’ in the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise, will also be part of the team.

According to ECI sources, the Commission has decided to give an appointment to the TMC delegation at around 4 pm on February 2.

It is learnt that the ECI conveyed the date and time of the appointment to the party leadership.

The TMC has been protesting against the SIR since the exercise was launched in the state on November 4 last year.

With several common citizens and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) allegedly dying due to panic, stress and workload linked to the SIR process over the past 94 days, the ruling party leadership stepped up its attack on the BJP and the national poll body.