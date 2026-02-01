Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes Union Budget, opposition calls it ‘anti-people'

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, even as the opposition criticised it, alleging that it ignored the basic issues faced by common people.

In a post on X, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote, “The union budget is positive and commendable. The budget by the central government has been presented keeping in mind the goals of building a developed India. This budget is progressive and forward-looking.”

“Through this budget, the union government has taken several important steps to accelerate the pace of the country's development,” the post further read.

“This time, union budget has announced the creation of seven high-speed rail corridors in the country. Among these, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor will bring significant benefits to Bihar as well. Additionally, the budget has announced the creation of 20 new national waterways across the country.

“Under this, ship repair facilities will be provided in Patna and Varanasi. The expansion of waterways will benefit many cities in Bihar, enhance the export facilities for the state's products, and boost commercial and business activities,” he added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary said the budget has cleared the way for a water metro route from Bihar to Varanasi, adding that the waterway would be systematically developed.

He also said that the Bihar government has already provided land for the proposed ship repair facility in Patna.