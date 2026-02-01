Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes Union Budget, opposition calls it ‘anti-people'

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, even as the opposition criticised it, alleging that it ignored the basic issues faced by common people.
In a post on X, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote, “The union budget is positive and commendable. The budget by the central government has been presented keeping in mind the goals of building a developed India. This budget is progressive and forward-looking.”
“Through this budget, the union government has taken several important steps to accelerate the pace of the country's development,” the post further read.
“This time, union budget has announced the creation of seven high-speed rail corridors in the country. Among these, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor will bring significant benefits to Bihar as well. Additionally, the budget has announced the creation of 20 new national waterways across the country.
“Under this, ship repair facilities will be provided in Patna and Varanasi. The expansion of waterways will benefit many cities in Bihar, enhance the export facilities for the state's products, and boost commercial and business activities,” he added.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary said the budget has cleared the way for a water metro route from Bihar to Varanasi, adding that the waterway would be systematically developed.
He also said that the Bihar government has already provided land for the proposed ship repair facility in Patna.
Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav termed the Budget completely directionless and anti-people, alleging that it has ignored Bihar.
He said the people of the state were shown grand dreams to secure votes, but did not receive even a single factory in return.
“Bihar continues to rank at the bottom of the country in education and healthcare. The people were expecting a special package or a special category status, but what they received was disappointment,” he added.
Commenting on the budget, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram alleged that the Modi government, which sold dreams by manipulating figures, had tried to conceal the country's crumbling economy on the ground.
He claimed that nothing substantial was announced for Bihar in the budget, even though several populist announcements were made before the elections last year, but they have not yet materialised.
Bihar has not even received its due share of funds, he added.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries president P K Agarwal welcomed the Union Budget and stated that the budget primarily focused on MSMEs and youth power, emphasising their empowerment, skill development, and creating new employment opportunities.
He said that decisions like the establishment of a ship repair ecosystem for inland waterways in Varanasi and Patna to facilitate ship repair and maintenance, the construction of a women's hostel in every district and promotion of the Khelo India Mission were welcome.