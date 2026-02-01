Budget as buffer: How India is bracing for Trump tariffs, global trade shocks

NEW DELHI: This year’s Union Budget is also calibrated to cushion the economy against external shocks. With Indian exports hit by steep US tariffs under President Donald Trump and global trade disrupted by geopolitical flashpoints from the Red Sea to critical mineral supply chains, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has positioned the Budget sort of a shock absorber for jobs, manufacturing and trade.

Perhaps the clearest signal is the one-time relief for Special Economic Zones (SEZs). To prevent closures and job losses, manufacturing units in SEZs will be allowed to sell a limited portion of their output in the Domestic Tariff Area at concessional duty rates. The move directly addresses capacity under-utilisation caused by export markets turning unviable after the US imposed 50% tariffs on key Indian goods last August.

The pressure is real. India has 370 SEZs employing over 31 lakh workers, many in labour-intensive sectors. Over the past five years, 466 SEZ units have shut down, with the pace of distress accelerating as exports to the US became uncompetitive. Goods exports have already contracted for two consecutive months. The Budget focuses on cost relief and domestic demand substitution.

Customs duty cuts on inputs, support for manufacturing clusters and targeted sectoral schemes are aimed at keeping factories running and workers employed until global conditions stabilise.