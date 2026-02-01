Kashmiri shawl seller assaulted in Himachal days after Uttarakhand attack

SRINAGAR: Days after two Kashmiri shawl seller brothers were brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand, a fresh case of alleged harassment and assault involving a Kashmiri shawl seller has been reported from Congress ruled Himachal Pradesh.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami, a Kashmiri shawl seller identified as Mohammad Ramzan was harassed and later assaulted by a right wing activist, Surjeet Rajput Guleria, in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Ramzan, Nasir said, was forced to prove his identity, threatened and given an ultimatum to leave the state, while his shawl bundles were checked.

“He was mockingly accused of carrying an AK 47 instead of Kashmiri shawls,” Nasir said.

“This is the fourth such incident in Himachal Pradesh in the recent past, reflecting a deeply disturbing and recurring pattern of targeted harassment against Kashmiri traders,” he said.

“The same individual (Guleria) is reported to have harassed and assaulted three other Kashmiri shawl sellers last month as well,” Nasir added.

He alleged that Kashmiri traders in the area have been intimidated, threatened and prevented from selling their shawls, and warned to vacate the place.