Kashmiri shawl seller brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand

SRINAGAR: In yet another assault on Kashmiri traders, a 17-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller was brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand yesterday evening. His cousin escaped with minor injuries in the assault.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami, a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy, Tabish Ahmed, who along with his cousin was selling shawls, was assaulted by fringe elements in the Vikas Nagar area of Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.
“Both were taking tea at a local shop when the assault took place. The shopkeeper alongwith some locals assaulted the duo. Tabish was mercilessly beaten with iron rods and sticks,” Nasir said.
He sustained head injuries and a fracture to his left arm during the brutal assault.
Tabish was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for specialised treatment.
According to Nasir, Tabish has received 11 stitches and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
“His relatives said he was questioned about his identity and upon learning that he belonged to the Muslim community and was from Kashmir, they pounced on him and his cousin, dragged them and hit them with iron rods,” JKSA national convenor said.
He added that he had spoken to the Uttarkhand DGP and informed him about the brutal assault on the Kashmiri shawl seller.
“The DGP said an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident,” he said.
The JKSA national convenor has urged the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to intervene into the matter and book all the culprits under relevant sections of law.
The Kashmiri shawl sellers and students have also faced harassment and assaults in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other places.
J&K Students Association has written to the Home Minister seeking urgent intervention to stop intimidation, harassment and targeted violence against Kashmiri students and shawl vendors.
The repeated incidents have created fear and uncertainty among Kashmiri students and traders pursuing education and earning their livelihood outside Jammu and Kashmir.