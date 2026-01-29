Kashmiri shawl seller brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand

SRINAGAR: In yet another assault on Kashmiri traders, a 17-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller was brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand yesterday evening. His cousin escaped with minor injuries in the assault.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami, a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy, Tabish Ahmed, who along with his cousin was selling shawls, was assaulted by fringe elements in the Vikas Nagar area of Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.

“Both were taking tea at a local shop when the assault took place. The shopkeeper alongwith some locals assaulted the duo. Tabish was mercilessly beaten with iron rods and sticks,” Nasir said.

He sustained head injuries and a fracture to his left arm during the brutal assault.

Tabish was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for specialised treatment.

According to Nasir, Tabish has received 11 stitches and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.