Union Budget removes customs duty on 17 cancer drugs, easing treatment costs

NEW DELHI: Cancer patients are set to benefit from reduced treatment costs after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of basic customs duty on 17 cancer related drugs and medicines in the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said, “To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, I propose to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or medicines.”

She also proposed the inclusion of seven additional rare diseases for the purpose of exempting import duties on personal imports of drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in their treatment.

Welcoming the announcement, Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, said, “The government’s decision to exempt basic customs duty on 17 critical drugs and medicines is a welcome step that will make essential treatments more affordable for cancer patients.”

He added that the inclusion of seven more rare diseases under the exemption for personal imports of drugs, medicines and medical foods would greatly benefit patients with specialised needs. “These measures reflect a strong commitment to improving access to life-saving therapies and easing the financial burden on patients and their families,” he said.