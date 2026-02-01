Budget bets on capex, jobs and manufacturing to power growth; markets give it a thumbs down

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday with a strong emphasis on sustaining economic growth, boosting investment and generating employment while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The Budget continued the government’s capex-led growth strategy, with higher allocations for infrastructure, transport, logistics and energy aimed at crowding in private investment and strengthening long-term productivity.

The government placed capital expenditure at the core of its growth strategy, raising overall public investment to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for the fiscal year, underlining a sustained push for infrastructure, connectivity and long-term productivity. To strengthen domestic manufacturing, the Budget announced India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, expanded support for electronics production and dedicated rare-earth corridors to secure supply chains and strategic sectors.

Employment generation emerged as a key priority, with a proposed Rs10,000-crore SME Growth Fund to back small and medium enterprises, alongside targeted incentives for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, chemicals and export-oriented industries.

A key focus was on manufacturing and domestic value chains, with fresh measures to support electronics, semiconductors, rare-earth minerals and other strategic sectors. Small and medium enterprises received additional support through proposed funding mechanisms and easier access to credit, reflecting their central role in job creation. Labour-intensive industries such as textiles, tourism and export-oriented manufacturing were also targeted for incentives and modernisation.

On the fiscal front, the government outlined a path of gradual consolidation, projecting a lower fiscal deficit while continuing to prioritise growth-oriented spending. Limited tax relief and simplification measures were announced for individuals and businesses to improve compliance and ease of living.

Overall, the Budget struck a balance between growth and prudence, signalling continuity in policy while sharpening focus on jobs, manufacturing strength and infrastructure-led development.

The markets have given it a thumbs down with the Sensex falling over 1000 points and the Nifty over 400 points.