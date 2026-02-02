AAIB says probe into 2023 Mumbai Learjet 45 crash involving eight onboard in final stages

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Monday said the investigation into a Learjet 45 aircraft that met with an accident on September 14, 2023, at Mumbai is in its final stages.

Following the recent accident involving a Learjet 45 aircraft that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, the non-completion of the inquiry into the previous accident invited much criticism.

Eight people, including two crew, were on board the flight involved in the earlier incident. While the co-pilot suffered serious injuries, the Pilot-in-Command and all six passengers sustained minor injuries, it said.

The investigation team prepared a detailed preliminary report on the accident, which included the initial outcome of the flight recorders, and published the report on the AAIB website, the AAIB said.

"The co-pilot could not be interviewed for a long time since he was in bad shape. The aircraft was destroyed during the accident," the AAIB said.

The statement added, "The investigation team has analysed all the evidence and other documents. The investigation is in final stages. The team is trying their best to finalise the report on top priority."

The previous aircraft was also operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited and had the registration number VT-DBL.

Sharing details of that incident, the AAIB said, "The aircraft had earlier taken off from Visakhapatnam airport and while landing at Mumbai airport, the aircraft continuously drifted to the right of Runway 27 and crash-landed at the shoulder of the intersection of Taxiway W and N."