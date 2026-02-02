BJP 'mastermind' behind Sunetra Pawar's appointment as deputy CM, claims Saamana

MUMBAI: The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday claimed that the BJP leadership was the “mastermind” behind NCP leader Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, just days after the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar.

An editorial in Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged that the BJP leadership, along with Nationalist Congress Party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, does not want the unification of the two factions of the NCP.

Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, barely three days after Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in an air crash in Baramati, Pune district. The timing of the swearing-in invited criticism from several quarters.

Rival NCP (SP) chief and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, Sharad Pawar, said on Saturday that he had “no idea” about Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in.

The Saamana editorial questioned whose decision it was for Sunetra Pawar to take oath, noting that neither NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, working president Supriya Sule, nor other members of the Pawar family were aware of the move. It claimed that Sunetra Pawar had not given any indication that she was travelling from Baramati to Mumbai for the ceremony.

“The BJP leadership is the mastermind behind this politics,” the editorial alleged.