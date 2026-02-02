Congress launches 'National Talent Hunt' programme in Bihar

PATNA: Congress on Monday launched a state-level 'National Talent Hunt' programme in Bihar, named 'Bihar Ki Awaaz' (Voice of Bihar) to search for talents who could contribute in inclusive and prosperous nation.
Congress national spokesperson Abhay Dubey has been appointed as the in-charge for the National Talent Hunt programme in Bihar.
Talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Patna, Dubey said that the National Talent Hunt was an innovative initiative of the party’s media department.
"Its goal is to identify, train, and empower capable individuals from the grassroots level who can effectively raise public issues at the district, state, and national levels," he added.
Under the programme, Congress is searching for talent in three key areas, namely media spokesperson-panellists who can present the party's perspective with clarity, credibility, and discipline on TV, digital platforms, and public forums.
The party will be searching for appointing them as research Coordinators who can strengthen the party's message by preparing fact-based, research-based content, policy analysis, and issue briefs.
The party will also appoint publicity coordinators who can widely disseminate the party's message through social media, WhatsApp networks, local media, and at the grassroots level.
There will be a zonal coordinator for each region of Bihar.
Bihar Congress spokesperson and convener of the Bihar Talent Hunt, Asit Nath Tiwari, said that the talent hunt would primarily be conducted by dividing the State into four zones.
The participants selected at the zonal level will then have to participate in the final selection process held in Patna. Zonal coordinators and co-coordinators have also been appointed for this purpose.