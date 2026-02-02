Congress launches 'National Talent Hunt' programme in Bihar

PATNA: Congress on Monday launched a state-level 'National Talent Hunt' programme in Bihar, named 'Bihar Ki Awaaz' (Voice of Bihar) to search for talents who could contribute in inclusive and prosperous nation.

Congress national spokesperson Abhay Dubey has been appointed as the in-charge for the National Talent Hunt programme in Bihar.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Patna, Dubey said that the National Talent Hunt was an innovative initiative of the party’s media department.

"Its goal is to identify, train, and empower capable individuals from the grassroots level who can effectively raise public issues at the district, state, and national levels," he added.