Merger of NCP factions in limbo after Ajit Pawar's demise in plane crash

Kiran Kujjar, Ajit Pawar's close aide from Baramati, said that Ajit Pawar visited his residence a week before his tragic death and shared his thought over merger of the NCP factions.

He said Ajit Pawar was pained witnessing two factions and realised that if the NCP wants to remain stronger, then they would need to be united and remain confident that it will happen soon.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had said that his nephew Ajit Pawar was very keen to merge both the factions, and the merger of the NCPs would be a real tribute to him.

However, he had added that after Ajit Pawar's demise, it is difficult to say where the merger talk would lead.

Sources said that Ajit Pawar had several meetings with NCP SP leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence in Baramati and even at the residence of Jayant Patil, where they discussed the merger.

An NCP SP leader said that when asked Ajit Pawar if he was only participating in negotiations, Ajit Pawar turned furious and stated that he is the leader of his party and will decide on what would be appropriate and right.

“In the meeting, it was also discussed that once the merger takes place, the NCP will negotiate for two cabinet portfolios in the Centre, one for Praful Patel and another for Supriya Sule in the Centre, while NCP SP will secure one cabinet and one MoS in the State. And, it was agreed in principle, but the demise of Ajit Pawar has put this talk on hold,” said a NCP SP leader, who requested anonymity.