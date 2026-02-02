Merger of NCP factions in limbo after Ajit Pawar's demise in plane crash
MUMBAI: Following Ajit Pawar's demise in a plane crash, the merger of NCP factions is in limbo; however, it can happen with the condition of NCP SP becoming a part of the BJP-led alliance in the State and Centre.
NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that if the Sharad Pawar-led NCP wants to join, it should seek BJP leadership, and only then, merger and sharing of power with the NCP SP shall take place.
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said that their faction is a part of BJP led NDA in the Centre and BJP led Mahayuti in the State, while NCP SP is part of the Opposition's INDIA alliance in the Centre and part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.
“If NCP SP is really keen for a merger and wants to join them in government, they should be part of the BJP NDA. NCP SP should first clarify what exactly the merger was planned for: to sit in Opposition or be part of the government,” Tatkare said.
Kiran Kujjar, Ajit Pawar's close aide from Baramati, said that Ajit Pawar visited his residence a week before his tragic death and shared his thought over merger of the NCP factions.
He said Ajit Pawar was pained witnessing two factions and realised that if the NCP wants to remain stronger, then they would need to be united and remain confident that it will happen soon.
Earlier, Sharad Pawar had said that his nephew Ajit Pawar was very keen to merge both the factions, and the merger of the NCPs would be a real tribute to him.
However, he had added that after Ajit Pawar's demise, it is difficult to say where the merger talk would lead.
Sources said that Ajit Pawar had several meetings with NCP SP leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence in Baramati and even at the residence of Jayant Patil, where they discussed the merger.
An NCP SP leader said that when asked Ajit Pawar if he was only participating in negotiations, Ajit Pawar turned furious and stated that he is the leader of his party and will decide on what would be appropriate and right.
“In the meeting, it was also discussed that once the merger takes place, the NCP will negotiate for two cabinet portfolios in the Centre, one for Praful Patel and another for Supriya Sule in the Centre, while NCP SP will secure one cabinet and one MoS in the State. And, it was agreed in principle, but the demise of Ajit Pawar has put this talk on hold,” said a NCP SP leader, who requested anonymity.