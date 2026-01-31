NCP (SP), NCP merger process may face roadblock due to Ajit Pawar's death, says Sharad Pawar

PUNE: The process to merge the NCP (SP) and NCP may now face a roadblock due to the death of Ajit Pawar, said Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others after a Learjet 45 aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Baramati, his hometown here, on January 28.

The process to merge the two factions was underway for the past four months under Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, the NCP (SP) chief told reporters in Baramati.

"All discussions were held at their level, but it now appears the process may hit a roadblock following the (plane) accident. The talks were progressing in a positive direction, but the accident adversely affected the process," the former Union minister said.

Efforts were being made to establish cordial dialogue between the two factions, he added.

Asked whether the merger process would continue, Sharad Pawar said he did not know as he was not part of these discussions.

"It was Ajit's wish to unite the two factions, and now it is our wish that his wish should be fulfilled," Pawar said.

"We cannot bring Ajit back. We have lost him. Now we have to see how to face the situation," the NCP (SP) chief asserted.