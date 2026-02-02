Rs 3.5L crore outlay as Bihar session to begin today

PATNA: The budget session of the Bihar Assembly will begin on Monday with the opposition gearing up to corner the ruling party over various issues, including the suspected rape-death of a NEET aspirant in the state capital.
A formal schedule outlining key proceedings of the nearly month-long session has been issued by the department of Parliamentary Affairs. On the first day, state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address the joint sitting of the Assembly and legislative council.
State’s economic survey report will also be presented in the House on the first day. On February 3, the state government will present the budget for the financial year 2026-27. The state is likely to roll out `3.50 lakh crore or higher budget for the financial year 2026-27.
Authoritative sources said that there are several bills, including a resolution to endorse the recently introduced rural jobs known as Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rojgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G Ram G.
Additionally, the third supplementary budget for the year 2025-26 will be presented on February 9. Sessions on February 12 and 13 will continue the grant discussions, followed by a break on February 14 and 15.
From February 16 to 20, the Assembly will continue discussions and voting on the demands for grants. However, there will be no sessions on February 21 and 22. Appropriated Bill will be debated on February 23, with further government business, including bills and official matters, scheduled from February 24 to 26. The budget session, which will have altogether 19 sittings, will conclude on February 27.
While the ruling NDA is preparing to present its development, welfare schemes, and economic roadmap, the opposition, despite their limited numbers, have devised a strategy to corner the government. Also, the suspected rape and death of a NEET aspirant case, the opposition will also try to corner government on the issue of grant of `2 lakh for women under the CM scheme.