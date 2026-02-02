Rs 3.5L crore outlay as Bihar session to begin today

PATNA: The budget session of the Bihar Assembly will begin on Monday with the opposition gearing up to corner the ruling party over various issues, including the suspected rape-death of a NEET aspirant in the state capital.

A formal schedule outlining key proceedings of the nearly month-long session has been issued by the department of Parliamentary Affairs. On the first day, state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address the joint sitting of the Assembly and legislative council.

State’s economic survey report will also be presented in the House on the first day. On February 3, the state government will present the budget for the financial year 2026-27. The state is likely to roll out `3.50 lakh crore or higher budget for the financial year 2026-27.

Authoritative sources said that there are several bills, including a resolution to endorse the recently introduced rural jobs known as Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rojgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G Ram G.