Bihar government recommends CBI probe into Patna NEET aspirant's death case

Bihar government recommended CBI probe into the case ahead of commencement of the State assembly session from Monday, and a day after the parents of NEET aspirant from Jehanabad district alleged that the State police was trying to hush up the matter by denying sexual assault.

Family members met DGP after they were reportedly called by him.

The family had sought the DGP's intervention to ensure justice, as local police officials were allegedly in cahoots with the suspects in the case.

The NEET aspirant, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam, was found unconscious in the room of a private girls’ hostel under Chitragupta Nagar police station limits in Patna on January 6.

She was staying at the hostel to take coaching for the examination.

She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Central Range, Jitendra Singh Rana, was asked to monitor the investigation.

In addition, the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials were asked to assist the district police in the investigation.

CID had taken over the investigation on the directive of the State police chief, sources in the state police headquarters said.

The postmortem examination conducted by a medical board of Patna Medical College and Hospital has not ruled out the possibility of the NEET aspirant's sexual assault.