Sadanandan Master places his artificial limbs on table in Rajya Sabha, triggering heated exchange with CPI-M

NEW DELHI: C Sadanandan Master, nominated Rajya Sabha member placed his artificial limbs on the table while initiating the discussion on the President’s address and Motion of Thanks stating that he wanted to show before the nation and people what democracy is.
“Those who were roaring about democracy now, committed an attack upon me 31 years ago in Kerala. I was returning home when organised criminals caught me from behind, put me down on the road and cut my legs, shouting Inquilab Zindabad," recalled Master, who was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said while seated due to his disability. He attributed the assault to CPM workers.
This triggered protests from the Opposition, particularly from members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).
CPM MP John Brittas immediately raised a point of order, objecting to the display of prosthetics in the House citing rules against exhibiting items.
Responding to it Sadanandan said, “You are always talking about democracy, tolerance and humanity. But your commitment is based on political violence and it is not good for democracy.”
However, the artificial limbs were removed from the table following Brittas' point of order.
“You (Chairman) have banned the display of objects. He (Master) has been coming to the House for so many days, walking with artificial limbs. It is unfortunately that he lost them,” Brittas had said.
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, subsequently, said that the artificial limbs had been removed from the table and added, “Let you follow the same strictness, and I want to see you have the same stand.”
Master concluded his intervention with a pointed remark; “I regret I could not stand while making my maiden speech due to torture by CPI-M”.
Leader of the House JP Nadda later urged the Chair to expunge 'words' that he described as 'undesirable' used by Brittas during the exchange.
Following this, Brittas informed the Chairman that he withdrew his words.
Meanwhile, protests by opposition members continued, disrupting proceedings temporarily.
The motion was seconded by BJP MP Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, who spoke following Master’s address.
The debate on the Motion of Thanks, allotted with 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha, continues amid the charged atmosphere following Budget session.