Sadanandan Master places his artificial limbs on table in Rajya Sabha, triggering heated exchange with CPI-M

CPM MP John Brittas immediately raised a point of order, objecting to the display of prosthetics in the House citing rules against exhibiting items.

Responding to it Sadanandan said, “You are always talking about democracy, tolerance and humanity. But your commitment is based on political violence and it is not good for democracy.”

However, the artificial limbs were removed from the table following Brittas' point of order.

“You (Chairman) have banned the display of objects. He (Master) has been coming to the House for so many days, walking with artificial limbs. It is unfortunately that he lost them,” Brittas had said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, subsequently, said that the artificial limbs had been removed from the table and added, “Let you follow the same strictness, and I want to see you have the same stand.”

Master concluded his intervention with a pointed remark; “I regret I could not stand while making my maiden speech due to torture by CPI-M”.

Leader of the House JP Nadda later urged the Chair to expunge 'words' that he described as 'undesirable' used by Brittas during the exchange.

Following this, Brittas informed the Chairman that he withdrew his words.

Meanwhile, protests by opposition members continued, disrupting proceedings temporarily.

The motion was seconded by BJP MP Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, who spoke following Master’s address.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks, allotted with 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha, continues amid the charged atmosphere following Budget session.