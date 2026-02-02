TMC using I-PAC to sabotage SIR process, harass people: Bengal LoP Suvendu

KOLKATA: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that ruling Trinamool Congress and I-PAC are jointly responsible for harassing people who have been summoned by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to appear before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings.

The LoP made this allegation on Monday afternoon when the Bengal Chief Minister (CM) and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee confronted security personnel deployed outside Banga Bhawan in Delhi, saying she came for justice to the families that suffered during SIR, and not for an agitation.

A 15-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata this afternoon met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan to raise their protest against the SIR in Bengal.

Suvendu while speaking to reporters in Kolkata today alleged that Mamata and the I-PAC, a private political consultancy firm engaged by the Trinamool Congress, have been spreading panic among common citizens in the name of SIR since the process kickstarted in the state on 4 November last year.

He further alleged that Banerjee used I-PAC personnel to coerce Booth Level Officers (BLOs) appointed by the ECI to make mistakes in the enumeration forms required for the SIR process.