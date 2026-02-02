Top court to hear petition of Wangchuk’s wife today on continued detention

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo the wife of jailed popular climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A two-judge bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prashant B Varale is slated to hear the plea of Angmo.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan following protests in Leh in September 2025 over demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

On January 29, in the apex court, Wangchuk denied the allegations that he made a statement to overthrow the government like the Arab Spring, as he has told the top court that he has a democratic right to criticise and protest against the government and that such sentiments do not threaten the security of the state to warrant his detention.

These submissions were made by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, arguing for Wangchuk’s wife, Angmo. The top court directed that Wangchuk be examined by a specialist after he complained of stomach issues due to contaminated water. Claiming innocence in the case, Sibal added that he always praised the government and PM’s work. Advocating a plebiscite, as alleged, is wrong.

Sibal further pointed out that Wangchuk was charged and alleged by the agency that He instigated people at the border, which was completely baseless. He has always followed the peaceful path of “anshan and padyatras” as shown by Gandhiji.