Which party was to merge with whom? asks Tatkare as NCP unity talks appear in limbo

Replying to a question on his opposition to the proposed merger, Tatkare said there was no question of him or NCP working president Praful Patel having a different opinion over the issue.

"Under the leadership of Ajit dada we had taken a collective decision to join the BJP-led NDA and people of the state have stamped their approval of Ajit dada's decision in the (2024) assembly elections. Those speaking of a merger should answer whether they are fine with it," he said.

The Lok Sabha member from Raigad stressed the NCP legislature party was strong enough to take its own decisions like appointing a new leader.

Leaders of NCP (SP), including its chief Sharad Pawar, have claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and his nephew Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who belongs to the BJP, on Sunday said if merger talks were on, his deputy and NCP president Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him.

Asked why senior NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule were not present at the swearing in of Sunetra Pawar, Tatkare insisted it was the job of the protocol department to send out invitations for such events.

"After the election of Sunetra Pawar as the NCP legislature party leader we met Chief Minister Fadnavis and apprised him of our decision. The BJP has never told us what decisions we should take about our party," he affirmed.