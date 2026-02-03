Allahabad HC questions UP govt over ‘bulldozer justice’ prevalence despite SC order against it

LUCKNOW: In an observation regarding the state of executive actions in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court said that punitive demolitions of structures continued to take place in the State despite the Supreme Court's November 2024 order over 'Bulldozer Justice'.

The HC further questioned the state government as to whether demolishing a structure immediately following the commission of an offence was a ‘colourable exercise of executive discretion.’

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan, observed while hearing a writ petition filed by one Fahimuddeen and others who claimed that their relative Aafan Khan was named in an FIR under various Sections of the BNS, POCSO Act, IT Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

The petitioners alleged that, though they were not named as co-accused in the FIR, they were being targeted by a mob allegedly in collusion with the district police.

Before the court, they raised an apprehension that their properties situated in Hamirpur, including a residential house, a commercial lodge and a saw mill, were marked for destruction by mechanical means by the authorities concerned.

They claimed that the commercial lodge and saw mill had already been sealed by the respondent authorities. Therefore, they sought the intervention of the High Court to prevent the anticipated destruction of the properties.

While hearing the writ petition, the court observed that it had come across various such cases in which the notice for demolition was issued to the occupants immediately following the commission of an offence.

"Thereafter, the dwelling places were demolished after the ostensible fulfilment of statutory requirements", the court noted.