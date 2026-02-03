Ankita Bhandari murder: CBI files fresh FIR to unmask ‘VIP’ link; Special team arrives in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a significant development in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) to probe the identity of the mysterious “VIP” allegedly linked to the crime.

The move follows intense public outrage and sustained political pressure on the state government to disclose the individual for whom “special services” were reportedly sought.

The case marks a rare legal precedent in the region, as the central agency has stepped in even after a local court awarded life imprisonment to the primary accused. A specialised team from the CBI’s Delhi Special Crime Branch (Unit-2) arrived in Dehradun and Rishikesh on Monday to initiate a comprehensive probe and collect crucial evidence.

“The investigation will now focus on uncovering the identity of the unknown VIP mentioned throughout the proceedings. Our teams are reviewing all available documentation and will conduct detailed questioning of relevant individuals,” a source familiar with the development said.

The renewed momentum in the case was triggered by a recommendation made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 9, following a meeting with the victim’s parents. The CBI probe is expected to examine digital footprints, banking transactions, call records, and the controversial viral audio and video clips circulating on social media.

The “VIP” angle gained fresh traction after Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore, released a video on social media. The video reportedly contains an audio recording of a conversation with Rathore that alludes to the Ankita Bhandari case, sparking a renewed political storm in the state.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Pauri district, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Investigations by the state Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that she was killed after resisting pressure to provide “special extra illicit services” to a guest. The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with his associates Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, were subsequently arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Despite the convictions, the identity of the intended “VIP” guest remained undisclosed, triggering widespread protests across Uttarakhand. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have consistently accused the administration of shielding influential individuals.

The CBI is now set to re-examine witness statements and forensic evidence to address gaps left by the initial investigation. Meanwhile, public sentiment remains volatile, with a massive panchayat (public assembly) scheduled to be held in Dehradun on February 8 to demand transparency and complete justice for the Bhandari family.