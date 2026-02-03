Bengal CM Mamata to appear as 'party in person' in Supreme Court in SIR case

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to appear in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to argue the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case.

The matter will be heard on February 4 in Courtroom 1 by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

Banerjee has moved an application seeking permission to appear in person.

According to sources and senior registry officials, she will personally argue the case before the Chief Justice-led bench. The Supreme Court’s causelist shows that she has filed the application as a “party in person”.

This is set to be the first instance of a sitting Chief Minister appearing in person to argue a case in the apex court.

Records show that Banerjee completed her law degree from Calcutta's Jogesh Chandra Choudhury College of Law.

Commenting on the development, former Additional Solicitor General K C Kaushik told TNIE that no sitting Chief Minister has ever appeared in court to argue a case.

“It is historic. In my 45 years in the legal profession, I have never seen this happen,” he said.