Bihar's new NDA government presents 2026-27 budget of Rs 3.47 lakh; focus on housing, roadways

PATNA: The newly formed NDA government in Bihar on Tuesday presented a record-breaking state budget for the financial year 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 3,47,589.76 crore in the state assembly. This marks an increase of approximately Rs 30,000 crore over the previous year's budget of Rs 3.17 lakh crore for 2025-26.

Presenting the budget, Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aims to make Bihar a developed state.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Yadav linked Bihar's development model to five elements. He said that the state's plans were being prepared on the basis of knowledge, integrity, science, aspirations, and respect. The government's priority is to move forward by combining education, technology, innovation, and social justice, he added.

This year, government has given significant importance to the affordable housing scheme for urban and rural areas as it would not only improve people's living standards but would also strengthen the construction sector and create new employment opportunities.