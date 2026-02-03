Cough syrup case: Four-year-old boy from MP dies months after being in coma

A four-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh has died at AIIMS Nagpur, months after slipping into a coma allegedly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, officials said on Monday.

The child, Harsh, a resident of Tikabarri village in Betul district, had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit since September–October last year. He died during treatment on Sunday night.

Betul Chief Medical and Health Officer Manoj Hurmade confirmed the death to PTI and said a post-mortem examination was conducted in Nagpur on Monday.

In September and October last year, several children from Chhindwara and Betul districts fell critically ill after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, with symptoms including vomiting, fever and inability to urinate.

At least 24 children were reported dead in the incident.

Investigations later revealed that the cough syrup contained diethylene glycol, a highly toxic chemical known to cause acute kidney failure. A sample tested at a government drug testing laboratory in Chennai was declared “Not of Standard Quality” by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control.

According to the October 2 report, the Coldrif syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, was found to be adulterated, containing 48.8% diethylene glycol, a substance injurious to health.

Following the deaths, the Drug Controller General of India conducted a probe into the matter.

The company owner and a government doctor who allegedly recommended the syrup were arrested, and the Madhya Pradesh government banned the sale of the cough syrup in October last year.