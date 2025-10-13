TN government revokes licence, orders shut down of Sresan Pharmaceutical over cough syrup deaths

The Tamil Nadu government has completely revoked the manufacturing licence of the Sresan Pharmaceutical company, which produced the adulterated cough syrup Coldrif, that caused the death of at least 23 children in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI.

The company has been ordered to stop all operations, the state government informed on Monday.

The state Drug Control Department officials had during an inspection found the cough syrup contained 48.6 per cent of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance.

This medicine is linked to the death of children in Madhya Pradesh.