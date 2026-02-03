EC teaming up with BJP to delete PDA voters from list through Form-7: SP chief Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Election Commission of India of teaming up with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh to delete the names of PDA voters from the electoral roll through Form-7.

PDA is a political acronym coined by Yadav to represent a coalition of backward classes (Pichhda), Dalits, and minorities (Alpsankhyak).

According to the Election Commission, Form-7 is filled out to get the name of a voter deleted from the existing electoral roll.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said, "Voting is the biggest right in a democracy, and there should not be any fraud with it. But the ECI has teamed up with the BJP and made a plan to delete the names of the PDA voters from the electoral roll through Form-7 in Uttar Pradesh."

"Some people are of the view that an IAS officer posted in the chief minister's office is exerting pressure on the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to cut the names of the PDA voters from the list," Yadav alleged.