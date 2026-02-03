Geriatric care is no longer optional; it's a national imperative for India's ageing population: Experts

NEW DELHI: Experts pointed out that as India’s population ages at an unprecedented pace, geriatric care must be recognised as a core public health priority, on par with mental health and non-communicable diseases.

Highlighting the growing challenges confronting the country’s elderly population, experts said there is an urgent need for more responsive and inclusive approaches to geriatric care, and it can no longer be optional but must serve as a national imperative.

As age-related health conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's and disabilities rise, there are significant gaps in the geriatric healthcare infrastructure.

This, experts said, becomes sharper as it is coupled with an urban-rural divide in access to medical services, followed by mounting economic pressures driven by inadequate social security and rising healthcare costs.

India's senior citizen population is projected to surge to around 230 million by 2036, making up about 15 per cent of the total population.